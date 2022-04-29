Katie Holmes' N.Y.C. Outing with New Boyfriend, Musician Bobby Wooten III: 10 Adorable Photos

The actress and musician enjoyed a romantic stroll around New York City's Central Park on April 28

By People Staff April 29, 2022 02:00 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Katie Holmes was seen kissing and holding hands with musician Bobby Wooten III in N.Y.C. on April 28, in photos obtained exclusively by PEOPLE.

2 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

Holmes and Wooten smiled as they walked hand-in-hand, each holding a drink and dressed casually for the outing.

3 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

The Batman Begins star looked comfortable and chic in overalls over a white shirt, finishing her look in a blue cardigan, white sneakers and sunglasses. Wooten, meanwhile, wore a blue jacket over a gray button-up, dark pants, white sneakers and sunglasses.

4 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

At one point during the outing, Holmes and Wooten were spotted with her mother Kathy Holmes. Kathy was seen giving Wooten a hug.

5 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Wooten, who plays bass guitar, appeared in American Utopia on Broadway, which wrapped earlier this month. The musician is currently playing bass for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

6 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

After their time in Central Park, the pair visited the Guggenheim Museum.

7 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

More recently, Holmes dated Emilio Vitolo. The actress and Vitolo were first linked in early September 2020, when they were spotted on a date at his N.Y.C. family restaurant Emilio's Ballato.

8 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Next up for Holmes is Alone Together, a feature film she directed and in which she stars. It will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. 

9 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

The new lovebirds held each other close as they made their way through the park. 

10 of 10

Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Holmes played Instagram girlfriend, snapping her man mid-stroll. 

By People Staff