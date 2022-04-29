Katie Holmes' N.Y.C. Outing with New Boyfriend, Musician Bobby Wooten III: 10 Adorable Photos
The actress and musician enjoyed a romantic stroll around New York City's Central Park on April 28
Katie Holmes was seen kissing and holding hands with musician Bobby Wooten III in N.Y.C. on April 28, in photos obtained exclusively by PEOPLE.
Holmes and Wooten smiled as they walked hand-in-hand, each holding a drink and dressed casually for the outing.
The Batman Begins star looked comfortable and chic in overalls over a white shirt, finishing her look in a blue cardigan, white sneakers and sunglasses. Wooten, meanwhile, wore a blue jacket over a gray button-up, dark pants, white sneakers and sunglasses.
At one point during the outing, Holmes and Wooten were spotted with her mother Kathy Holmes. Kathy was seen giving Wooten a hug.
Wooten, who plays bass guitar, appeared in American Utopia on Broadway, which wrapped earlier this month. The musician is currently playing bass for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
After their time in Central Park, the pair visited the Guggenheim Museum.
More recently, Holmes dated Emilio Vitolo. The actress and Vitolo were first linked in early September 2020, when they were spotted on a date at his N.Y.C. family restaurant Emilio's Ballato.
Next up for Holmes is Alone Together, a feature film she directed and in which she stars. It will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.
The new lovebirds held each other close as they made their way through the park.
Holmes played Instagram girlfriend, snapping her man mid-stroll.