Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Pack on the PDA While on a Bike Ride and Lunch Date in N.Y.C.

Things are heating up between Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III.

The pair hit the streets of New York City over the weekend, where they enjoyed a casual bike ride and a lunch date.

Dressed casually for the spring outing on Sunday, the actress, 43, and musician were seen locking lips.

The two were previously spotted out and about in the Big Apple in late April, kissing and holding hands as they took the subway and visited the Guggenheim Museum and Central Park.

At one point during their April outing, Holmes and Wooten were spotted with the actress's mother Kathy Holmes. Kathy was seen giving Wooten a hug.

Wooten and a rep for Holmes have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment about their relationship.

A source told PEOPLE of Wooten in April, "He's an amazing guy, very kind, super talented and just an all-around cool guy."

"He's a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come," the insider added.

He also also been been nominated for a Grammy Award in the past, serves as an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts and is from Chicago — a Midwest transplant like Holmes, who grew up in Toledo, Ohio.

Known for her role as Joey Potter in Dawson's Creek and performances in films like Batman Begins, Pieces of April and Thank You for Smoking, Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri, 16.

More recently, she dated Emilio Vitolo. The actress and Vitolo, 34, were first linked in early September 2020, when they were spotted on a date at his N.Y.C. family restaurant Emilio's Ballato.