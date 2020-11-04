The couple has been frequently seen around New York City together, often showing PDA

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Link Arms While Wearing Masks Out in N.Y.C.

The new couple was seen linking arms while walking through SoHo in New York City on Tuesday, both sporting black face masks to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the actress and the celebrity chef bundled up for their outing, Holmes wearing a long tan peacoat, light jeans, and black booties while Vitolo Jr. dressed in a plaid overcoat, a tan sweater, and dark jeans.

Holmes, 41, also accessorized with a black hat, and Vitolo Jr., 33, wore a gray newsboy cap to stay warm.

Their latest outing comes more than a month after the two were photographed walking and holding hands in the city in late September after taking a ride in Vitolo Jr.'s red Pontiac from the actress' home to Wall Street.

Just days earlier, Holmes and her new man were spotted kissing while sitting on a bench in Central Park.

The new couple has been frequently seen around New York City, often showing PDA. The pair are smitten, with a source recently telling PEOPLE that they have been speaking almost nonstop.

“Emilio is very charming, flirty, It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,” the source said. “She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it.”

The source added, “He can’t get enough of her attention.”

They were first seen together at a dinner in early September, with Holmes seemingly happy and laughing throughout the date.

The chef works at his father’s celebrity-beloved restaurant, Emilio’s Ballato. Bought by Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early ‘90s, the restaurant is run by Vitolo Sr.’s family.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment,” Vitolo Jr. once told InStyle. “If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there.”