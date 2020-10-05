Katie Holmes and New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Hold Hands on Sweet Nighttime Stroll

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. were first spotted together in early September

Katie Holmes is getting romantic with her new beau.

The actress, 41, was seen on a nighttime walk in New York City with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, on Sunday, just over a month after the two were first linked. The couple held hands while they took in the city, walking by several outdoor eateries.

While the two were wearing matching black masks, Holmes' smile was still evident. The actress wore a short white coat over a minidress, tights and black heels for the outing while Vitolo looked sharp in a long coat, green turtleneck sweater and dark jeans.

The new couple has been seen out and about in New York City since they were first linked together in the beginning of last month. Holmes, who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, ″seems very into″ Vitolo, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty; Emilio Vitolo/Instagram

″Emilio is very charming, flirty, It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,″ the source said. ″She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it.″

″He can’t get enough of her attention," the source added.

Holmes was previously seen grabbing lunch with Vitolo and his dad, Emilio Vitolo Sr. The elder Emilio is the namesake for the family restaurant Emilio’s Ballato where Vitolo works.