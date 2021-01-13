Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Take a Sweet Stroll Arm in Arm

The couple was once again seen walking around New York City, a common sighting since being first linked in September.

The two were seen walking arm in arm and smiling underneath their masks as they bundled up in style for the cold weather. Holmes, 42, wore an all-jean look, including a coat with different colored patches, while Vitolo, 33, sported a long plaid coat.

Holmes and Vitolo have been going strong ever since their first outing and made their relationship official on Holmes' birthday last month. Vitolo celebrated the actress with a sweet Instagram post and Holmes thanked the N.Y.C.-based chef with an "I love you" in the comments.

Image zoom Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr | Credit: Emilio Vitolo Jr./Instagram

A source told PEOPLE last month that having more time for one another has been a positive for the pair.

"Since Katie is not working, they have had time to really get to know each other," the source said. "Emilio thinks their relationship will continue to be strong in the new year. When things return to a more normal and Katie is working again, they will figure it out. For now, they enjoy all their time together in New York City."

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holmes and Vitolo have been speaking almost nonstop.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty. It's easy to see how Katie fell for him," the source said. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it."