The actress and her boyfriend took a walk in New York City's Greenwich Village

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Take Romantic Stroll in N.Y.C. After Going Instagram Official

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. continue to explore New York City — and their romance — together.

On Monday, the couple was photographed taking a stroll, arm-in-arm, in the city's Greenwich Village neighborhood — with cups of warm coffee in hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Holmes strutted the streets in a pair of blue wide-legged jeans, a black turtleneck and a black blazer jacket. Meanwhile, Vitolo Jr. joined her in a pair of black pants, a white t-shirt and black sweater.

Image zoom Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Their outing comes after the couple went public with their relationship for the first time last month when the restauranteur shared a sweet tribute to Holmes on her 42nd birthday.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile,” he wrote alongside the photo, in which the Dawson's Creek star sat on his lap while showing a big smile.

“Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!" Vitolo Jr. added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Holmes and Vitolo Jr., who were first linked in September, "are having fun" together.

Image zoom Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr | Credit: Emilio Vitolo Jr./Instagram

"Emilio has had a lot of stress this year because of the shutdowns that have affected the restaurant business. Katie is very supportive. Their relationship is cheering him up," the source added.

Despite the difficulties of last year, having more time for one another has been good for the pair.

"Since Katie is not working, they have had time to really get to know each other," the insider said.