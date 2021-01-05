Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Take Romantic Stroll in N.Y.C. After Going Instagram Official
The actress and her boyfriend took a walk in New York City's Greenwich Village
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. continue to explore New York City — and their romance — together.
On Monday, the couple was photographed taking a stroll, arm-in-arm, in the city's Greenwich Village neighborhood — with cups of warm coffee in hand.
Holmes strutted the streets in a pair of blue wide-legged jeans, a black turtleneck and a black blazer jacket. Meanwhile, Vitolo Jr. joined her in a pair of black pants, a white t-shirt and black sweater.
Their outing comes after the couple went public with their relationship for the first time last month when the restauranteur shared a sweet tribute to Holmes on her 42nd birthday.
"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile,” he wrote alongside the photo, in which the Dawson's Creek star sat on his lap while showing a big smile.
“Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!" Vitolo Jr. added.
A source recently told PEOPLE that Holmes and Vitolo Jr., who were first linked in September, "are having fun" together.
"Emilio has had a lot of stress this year because of the shutdowns that have affected the restaurant business. Katie is very supportive. Their relationship is cheering him up," the source added.
Despite the difficulties of last year, having more time for one another has been good for the pair.
"Since Katie is not working, they have had time to really get to know each other," the insider said.
"Emilio thinks their relationship will continue to be strong in the new year. When things return to a more normal and Katie is working again, they will figure it out," the source added. "For now, they enjoy all their time together in New York City."