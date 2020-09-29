"She seems very into him," a source previously told PEOPLE of Katie Holmes and her new beau

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Stay Close for Another Lunch Date in N.Y.C.

The pair were seen lunching together again in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday before parting ways, with Holmes heading home and Vitolo heading to his family restaurant.

The actress, 41, looked casual in a long floral dress and white sneakers while Vitolo, 33, kept it simple in a grey sweater and black pants.

The outing comes days after Holmes was seen grabbing lunch with Vitolo and his dad, Emilio Vitolo Sr. The elder Emilio is the namesake for the family restaurant Emilio’s Ballato where Vitolo works.

The former Dawson’s Creek star was spotted conversing with Vitolo Sr. as her beau enjoyed the food from the Italian restaurant.

Prior to the lunch date, the couple was seen enjoying time with one another as they walked hand-in-hand through the streets of N.Y.C. that same day.

The two have been spotted out and about together in New York in recent weeks, often sharing some PDA.

Holmes, who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, ″seems very into″ Vitolo, a source previously told PEOPLE.

″Emilio is very charming, flirty, It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,″ the source said. ″She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it.″