Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Split: 'They Are at Very Different Places in Life' (Source)

"They split several weeks ago. There was no drama," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair, who were first linked in September.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was amazing while it lasted, but they are at very different places in life. Emilio has no hard feelings. His life is in N.Y.C.," the source adds. "Katie can't wait to get back to work and to travel again."

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. In a statement to US Weekly, the rep confirmed the breakup and noted the two "remain friends."

Holmes, 42, and Vitolo, 33, were first linked in early September when they were spotted on a date at his family restaurant Emilio's Ballato.

The pair went on to make their relationship official on Holmes' birthday in December, with the N.Y.C.-based chef celebrating the actress with a sweet Instagram post. "Every time I see your face it makes me smile," he wrote in the tribute.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue: "I Embrace My Age with Gratitude"

The pair also celebrated Valentine's Day together this year, with Holmes posting a picture of a gorgeous bouquet of red roses on Instagram from Vitolo.

"Happy Valentine's Day!!!!!!" Holmes captioned the picture.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Katie Holmes Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr | Credit: Emilio Vitolo Jr./Instagram

A source told PEOPLE in December that the pair were enjoying spending time together.

"Since Katie is not working, they have had time to really get to know each other," the source said. "Emilio thinks their relationship will continue to be strong in the new year. When things return to a more normal and Katie is working again, they will figure it out. For now, they enjoy all their time together in New York City."