Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. Spotted Christmas Shopping After Going Instagram Official

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are preparing for the holidays!

The couple was seen walking arm-in-arm in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday as they bundled up against the frigid winter weather. Holmes, 41, wore a long light gray coat over black slacks as she wore a face mask and carried a large brown paper bag with green paint on it.

Vitolo Jr., 33, wore a black tracksuit with a white mask and a black baseball cap.

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship on Friday on the actress's birthday. Vitolo gave her a sweet shoutout on his Instagram account by sharing a black and white photo of Holmes sitting on his lap. The Dawson's Creek star shared his post on her Instagram Story.

"The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!" Vitolo wrote alongside the photo.

The pair were first linked in early September when they were spotted on a date at his family restaurant Emilio’s Ballato where he is a chef.

The couple has since been spotted out and about throughout New York City, putting their relationship, and their PDA, on full display.

In late September, the pair were photographed walking and holding hands in the city. Last month, they were also seen linking arms while walking through SoHo, as both the actress and the celebrity chef bundled up for their outing.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holmes and Vitolo have been speaking almost nonstop.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him," the source said. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it."