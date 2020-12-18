Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. were first linked in early September

Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Go Instagram Official on Her Birthday: 'I Love You'

Katie Holmes has a lot to be happy about on her 42nd birthday.

The actress received the sweetest shoutout from boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. on Instagram Friday, with Holmes sharing his post on her Story. It marks their first time acknowledging their relationship publicly.

In the black-and-white, Holmes sits on Vitolo's lap while looking back at her chef boyfriend with a huge smile on her face. Vitolo looks just as happy in the shot as he sits back against his chair.

"The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!" Vitolo, 33, wrote alongside the photo.

Holmes and Vitolo were first linked in early September when they were spotted on a date at his family restaurant Emilio’s Ballato.

The couple have since been spotted out and about throughout New York City, putting their relationship, and their PDA, on full display.

In late September, the pair were photographed walking and holding hands in the city. Last month, they were also seen linking arms while walking through SoHo, as both the actress and the celebrity chef bundled up for their outing.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holmes and Vitolo have been speaking almost nonstop.

"Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him," the source said. "She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it."

The chef works at his father's celebrity-beloved restaurant, Emilio's Ballato. Bought by Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the early '90s, the restaurant is run by Emilio's family.

"It's a seven-day-a-week commitment," Vitolo once told InStyle. "If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there."