Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Enjoy Walk Together in N.Y.C.

The pair were first spotted together during a Central Park date in April

By
Published on August 10, 2022 05:05 PM
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III walk home in Soho in New York City
Photo: Christopher Peterson/Splash

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III are keeping it close, but not too close.

Spotted on a casual walk through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Monday, the couple were seen walking in black face masks. Holmes, 43, wore jeans and a button-down paired with ballet flats, while Wooten, 33, wore a white T-shirt, beige pants and white sneakers.

The couple were first romantically linked when they were photographed kissing and holding hands in April during a stroll through New York City's Central Park. They also took the subway and visited the Guggenheim Museum.

The Dawson's Creek star's mom Kathy joined them for the afternoon out. She was seen giving Wooten a hug in one picture.

A month after their date, the pair made their red carpet debut on May 26 at the Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City, where Wooten presented his collaborator (and former Talking Heads frontman) David Byrne with an award.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> and Bobby Wooten III attend The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Moth

The next month, Holmes brought Wooten as her date to the the Tribeca Film Festival, where Alone Together — the film she wrote, directed and stars in — premiered. The two held hands on the red carpet, laughing and embracing while posing for photos.

Wooten recently played at Coachella with Carly Rae Jepsen. He has also been nominated for a Grammy Award in the past, serves as an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts and is from Chicago.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes Holds Hands with Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III on the Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet

A source told PEOPLE in June that Wooten has spent time with Holmes' inner circle, including Suri, her 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

"He is getting to know her family," the insider said of the composer, who is currently playing bass in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

"Katie is having a great time with Bobby," the source added. "He is very kind and happy. He makes her laugh."

Holmes was previously married to Cruise for six years before their 2012 breakup. She was later linked to Jamie Foxx for several years before they broke up in 2019, and most recently dated chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. for eight months before the relationship ended in April 2021.

