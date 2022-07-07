“Working with him on Misery was one of the most profound experiences of my career,” the Oscar-winning actress said in a statement to PEOPLE of the late actor

Kathy Bates Says She 'Can't Believe' Misery Costar James Caan Is 'Gone': 'I'm Bereft'

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Kathy Bates and actor James Caan attend the premiere of "Misery" on November 29, 1990 at Mann Village Theater in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

WESTWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 29: Kathy Bates and actor James Caan attend the premiere of "Misery" on November 29, 1990 at Mann Village Theater in Westwood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Kathy Bates is remembering her longtime friend and former costar, James Caan.

The American Horror Story actress, 74, paid tribute to Caan, who died at age 82 on July 6, in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "I can't believe Jimmy's gone. Working with him on Misery was one of the most profound experiences of my career. When you watch his performance, his terror, it's as though he's watching a snake. Brilliant."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Adds Bates: "So many memories flooding back today. Jimmy saying, 'Let's get the most hyper guy in Hollywood and make him stay in bed for 15 weeks.' We were so excited when we got to shoot in the dining room. He was kind. Hilarious. He would have something insightfully funny to say right now. I'm bereft. Sending all my love to the Caan family."

Caan and Bates starred in 1990's Misery, which tells the story of a famous author (Caan) who is rescued by an obsessed super-fan (Bates) after a car accident and she then holds him captive in a remote house in the mountains. The film is based on Stephen King's best-selling novel of the same name.

Bates won an Oscar for her role.

Director of the film, Rob Reiner, also remembered Caan Thursday, tweeting: "So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement posted to Caan's official Twitter account on Thursday, the actor's family shared that the beloved Godfather star had died.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," read the tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: James Caan Dead at 82

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," the statement continued.

A cause of death was not made immediately available.