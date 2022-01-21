Kathryn Prescott Thanks Her Support System in First Instagram Post Since Being Struck by Truck

Actress Kathryn Prescott underwent "complex surgery" after breaking multiple bones when she was hit by a cement truck in New York City

Kathryn Prescott is reflecting on her recovery.

The 30-year-old actress wrote an emotional note on Instagram Thursday, her first post since she was struck and injured by a cement truck in New York City in September. The Dog's Journey star looked back at the accident and thanked those who have supported her since.

Posting a photo of a rock, she explained the stone's significance, telling followers, "An anonymous woman, whose face I never saw, put this rock into my hand as I was being lifted onto a stretcher. She whispered into my ear that it was for good luck."

"When I finally got to the operating room and was being prepped for my first surgery, one of the assistants asked me what was in my fist," she wrote. "I realized I had been holding onto it since then without realizing."

Prescott continued, "Thank you to that woman (if anyone knows who she is, please tell me) and to all of my amazing nurses, doctors, physical/occupational therapists and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai."

The English actress added, "Thank you to my sister for moving heaven and earth to get to me during a global pandemic and travel ban. Thank you to all of my friends for being there, without hesitation, and for sending your mums, friends and sisters when you couldn't."

"Thank you to my hospital room mate for being who you are and for making me laugh, even when there wasn't much to laugh about," she said. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and helped in every and any way they could. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Prescott was struck by a truck while crossing the street in September. She broke her pelvis, both legs, a foot and a hand in the accident, according to her twin sister Megan Prescott.

Kathryn, who underwent "complex surgery" for her injuries, was "incredibly lucky to be alive," Megan wrote.

"She narrowly avoided paralysis," her twin said at the time. "The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now."

Megan, who traveled from the U.K. to New York to care for her sister, shared an update on Instagram in late September thanking her followers for their "love and support" as Kathryn recovered.