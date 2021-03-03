Katherine Waterston went into acting after growing up around her Law & Order famous dad

Katherine Waterston Says Dad Sam Waterston's Passion for Acting Inspired Her to Follow in His Footsteps

Katherine Waterston grew up seeing her dad, Grace and Frankie star Sam Waterston, work happily as an actor — and it inspired her to follow in his footsteps.

The Fantastic Beasts actress, who next stars in The World to Come with Vanessa Kirby, spoke to Collider about her earliest memories of growing up with her famous father.

"It's a strange thing when you're the child of a successful actor, because you don't see all the years of training and blood, sweat and tears and humiliating auditions. You just see them in their element," Waterston said, adding that it "gives a child a very false sense of how the business works."

Still, she mostly remembers seeing the Law & Order actor as "someone really stimulated by their work and really happy," which inspired her to go into acting.

Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Waterston decided to start her career by studying acting at NYU's prestigious Tisch School for the Arts in an effort to make a name for herself outside of her father's shadow.

"In a way maybe studying acting was just some kind of strange exercise for myself to prove to myself and to anyone around who was paying attention...just how serious I was about it," she said. "And maybe that had something to do with being a second generation actor, that I didn't want to be perceived as some kind of silly dilettante who is bopping around and hanging off the coattails of her dad, that I was interested and really trying to be good at this thing."