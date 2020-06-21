Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Wishes 'Exceptional Husband' Chris Pratt a Happy Birthday and Father's Day

Katherine Schwarzenegger has more than one reason to celebrate husband Chris Pratt today!

This year, the actor's birthday coincided with Father's Day, just as the happy couple is expecting their first child together. On Sunday, the Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, made sure to share a special tribute to Pratt to mark the occasion.

"Happy birthday and Father’s Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband. What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love," Schwarzenegger shared alongside a collage of photos of the couple.

"I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father," she wrote of Pratt, 41, who shares son Jack, 7½, with ex-wife Anna Faris. "I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!

Pratt and Schwarzenegger wed in June of 2019 during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, and PEOPLE confirmed their pregnancy ten months later in April.

The mother-to-be recently opened up about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram Live chat with pal Dr. Zelana Montminy, sharing that she has a great support system and how Pratt has been "very understanding" during this time.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," she said, before calling the Jurassic World actor a "very wonderful husband."

"It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time," the expectant star said. "That's been helpful."

Schwarzenegger also told Montminy, "Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go, and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant."

In May, Pratt also spoke about how he's been holding up amid the coronavirus crisis, joking to Extra that he's "gained a little weight" since social distancing with his pregnant wife. "Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like 'em so much," the Onward star mused.