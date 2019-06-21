Katherine Schwarzenegger Wishes New Husband Chris Pratt Happy Birthday with Sweet Pictures

Chris Pratt is really feeling the love on his 40th birthday from new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger posted a collage on Instagram in honor of Pratt’s birthday, which included beaming shots of the couple doing all sorts of different activities. From biking, golfing and sitting in a hot tub to a silly selfie of the two doing face masks, the collage showed off the couple’s sweet love from their past year of dating.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!” Schwarzenegger, 29, wrote.

The two married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month in front of close family and friends. They were first linked together just over a year ago during a Father’s Day picnic last summer.

Schwarzenegger last wrote a loving post for her new husband on Father’s Day earlier this week.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram, including an adorable image of Pratt looking at his son Jack, 6, as the boy chopped wood with his dad’s guidance.

“Watching you be such a hands-on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day,” the newlywed continued. “I love you ♥️.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor shares Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris. The two finalized their divorce in October and remain on friendly terms while co-parenting their son.

The newlyweds are already looking forward to giving Jack more siblings. A source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue the couple can’t wait to become parents together.

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”