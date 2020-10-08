Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Trump's COVID-19 Tweet 'Trash' — Urges Fans to Vote for Joe Biden

The author told her fans to "get thinking" and called the president's tweet regarding his COVID-19 recovery "trash"

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is voicing her support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

On Monday, the author shared a series of statements on her Instagram Stories, urging her fans to vote for Biden in the upcoming election in the wake of President Donald Trump's tweet that downplayed his coronavirus diagnosis and recovery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“If that tweet itself is not enough to get you fired up to want to elect Biden and get rid of Trump as president of our country, then I don’t know what is,” the 30-year-old said, referring to Trump’s announcement that he would be returning to the White House after just days of treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. “That’s the sickest tweet I’ve ever seen. Please vote.”

In his tweet Monday evening, the president told people not to be "afraid of Covid."

"Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he added.

Schwarzenegger Pratt also went on to share his tweet on her own Twitter, captioning it "Trash."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

She later added another note on her Instagram Stories, saying she couldn't stay silent any longer.

"I’ve also always been somebody who is super respectful of people’s choices to support whoever they want to support, especially politically. I grew up in a family with different political views, so I’m very used to that and I’m also very respectful of it,” she said, as reported by Huffpost.

“But I’m actually at a point now where if I think that I am interacting with anybody who supports a man who tweets that when there are people who have lost loved ones and who are really sick and people who are still dying because of COVID, then I just don’t really know how I can understand how you can support an individual like that," Schwarzenegger Pratt added. "So, get thinking people.”

The new mom also addressed the backlash she expected to receive for deciding to speak out against Trump.

“Please go ahead and unfollow me if you think Trump’s tweet today was appropriate or helpful in regards to the global pandemic we are in and to those who’s [sic] lives have been lost,” she wrote, adding a sticker that reads, “Bye for now.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt's political commentary comes just days after her husband, Chris Pratt, faced some heat online after he poked fun at celebrities who urge their fans to go vote.

Last week, the Jurassic World star faced some backlash online when he jokingly called out celebrities for getting involved in politics while rallying his followers to vote for his movie, Onward, at the People’s Choice Awards.

He and Schwarzenegger Pratt also recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria, who was born on Aug. 10.