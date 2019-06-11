Katherine Schwarzenegger Seen Out for the First Time Since Marrying Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger traded in her white wedding gown for an all-black athleisure ensemble on Tuesday.

Days after she and husband Chris Pratt said their “I do’s,” the newlywed, 29, was spotted out for the first time, running errands in Montecito, California.

A friend was by her side, both wearing black workout tops and matching leggings. Schwarzenegger’s was long sleeve with cutouts on the side and was cropped to show off her midriff. She accessorized the look with dark shades, a grey denim jacket (tied around her waist), a blue bag, and black, red, and white flip flops.

On Saturday, Schwarzenegger and Pratt, 39, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Montecito.

A source told PEOPLE that Katherine is “still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way.”

“She loves saying ‘husband,’” the source explained. “She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris.”

The insider added, “He was very clear with his intentions from the start and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt both shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram, Sunday.

In the pic, Schwarzenegger wore a custom Armani wedding gown while Pratt was outfitted in a black Armani suit. The two shared a loving look as they held hands and smiled at each other.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption. “It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

She continued, “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit.”

“This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” Schwarzenegger concluded.

Several A-list stars left their well-wishes in the comments, including Pratt’s Avengers: Endgame costar Gwyneth Paltrow and Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger. (Arnold also has two other children, daughter Christina, 27, and son Christopher, 21, from his marriage to Maria Shriver.)

During the reception, Pratt made a speech and thanked their guests for joining him and his new bride on their special day.

In addition, guests danced to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and ”Uptown Funk” as well as Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Journey’s ”Don’t Stop Believin’” and Miley Cyrus’ ”Party in the U.S.A.”