Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Knew Chris Pratt Was the One 'Right Away'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt knew her husband Chris Pratt was the one right from the start.

The author, 31, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show where she spoke about meeting Pratt, 41, and how they connected after their first encounter.

"We talk about that a lot because I'm pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he is the best," Schwarzenegger Pratt said.

"And I am so, so grateful and it's so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad and he's the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him," she added.

The couple tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their daughter Lyla Maria in August 202. The two have been vocal about navigating parenthood, despite their decision to keep their daughter out of the spotlight. In December, Schwarzenegger shared on social media the challenging yet rewarding experience they've had.

"Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but I couldn't be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom," she wrote to followers.