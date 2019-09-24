Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Chris Pratt Helps Her Cope with Stress: He Is 'Calming to Me'

Katherine Schwarzenegger doesn’t have to look too far to find her inner zen.

The 29-year-old author was a guest co-host on Tuesday’s The Talk where she discussed how she handles stress from everyday life — and how her husband, Chris Pratt, helps her find peace.

“I think it’s all about finding different things in your life to help with that stress because I think with the amount of things that we all have going on, we’re always glued to our phone,” Schwarzenegger said. “There’s so much anxiety, especially with this younger generation.”

She continued, “Being around people who are just very — my husband is very calming to me. So I’m just like, ‘It’s going to be OK.'”

Schwarzenegger also gave some tips to how people can decompress.

“It’s about all the daily things you can do — exercise, meditation is a huge thing now, being around people who love and support you and bring out the best in you, to lower that stress level is so important,” she said.

Earlier this month, Schwarzenegger gushed about being married to Pratt, saying “the whole experience” of their wedding was memorable.

“I think most importantly that I’m lucky enough to be married to an incredible man [and] just be happy,” she told Extra.

She added, “I feel really blessed.”

The couple married on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

“They looked totally in love,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

Last month, Pratt, 40, told Entertainment Tonight he also considered himself “lucky.”

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed,” he said of married life. “Everything is great.”

As for what’s next, a source told PEOPLE after the wedding that the two were eagerly awaiting parenthood, and want to “expand their family as soon as possible.”