Katherine Schwarzenegger Said Chris Pratt Was ‘Looking Good’ Back in 2017 — Before They Dated

Katherine Schwarzenegger had a crush on new fiancé Chris Pratt before they even met!

In a newly unearthed interview with Access from 2017, the author was asked to choose which famous Chris she was most into — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans or Chris Pratt.

Schwarzenegger, 29, responded first with Evans, before quickly changing her answer and saying, “Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately, so you never know.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt announced their engagement early Monday morning, after a whirlwind romance that saw them fall for each other over the summer and spend plenty of quality time with Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack.

Pratt, 39, shared the news of their engagement in a touching Instagram post.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” he captioned a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger responded by sharing the same photo and writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” alongside a red heart emoji and a ring emoji.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday Pratt asked Schwarzenegger’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger for their daughter’s hand in marriage.

“He asked for Maria and Arnold’s blessing and was very traditional about things,” the source said.

The source added the question came as no surprise to her parents — Pratt has long been vocal about his desire to start a future with Schwarzenegger.

“Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning,” the source said. “Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

“Katherine has been very secure with Chris since they began dating. When people asked her or her family if she and Chris had a future together, it was always a ‘Yes, of course!'”