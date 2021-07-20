Katherine Schwarzenegger Calls Premarital Counseling with Chris Pratt the 'Most Amazing Gift'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, who married Chris Pratt in June 2019, explains why premarital counseling was "helpful" for them and how they prioritize time with each other

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is praising her "incredible husband" Chris Pratt as she shares the key to their relationship.

During a conversation on Dear Media's Meaning Full Living podcast with co-hosts Hayley Hubbard and Jessica Diamond, Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, opened up about new motherhood and marriage with the Jurassic World actor, 42. She recalled attending premarital counseling prior to their June 2019 nuptials and how it was instrumental in building the foundation of their marriage.

"Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counseling before you get married, and I was like, 'Oh my God, what is that going to be like?' And it was the most amazing thing and just the most amazing gift," she said. "I know not everybody does [it], of course, because ... if they don't tell you you have to do it then why would you?"

"But for us," she continued, "when we had this experience of going to premarital counseling to get married in the Catholic Church it was such an amazing gift in our relationship ahead of getting married that we've definitely wanted to continue throughout our relationship and has been such a helpful thing to be able to have in our relationship of having that guidance."

"Talking about things that maybe we wouldn't necessarily have talked about before getting married, talk about things that couples of 10 or 15 years still don't like to talk about with one another. Being prompted to talk about those things is also a really helpful thing to do early on," added Schwarzenegger Pratt. "That I think helps us."

The pair now share daughter Lyla Maria, who turns 1 next month. (Pratt also shares son Jack, 8½, with ex-wife Anna Faris, from whom he split in August 2017.)

Also in the podcast interview, Schwarzenegger Pratt explained why it's important for her and Pratt to "carve out" time for each other.

"Making sure that you can carve out that time. And of course, there are days where it doesn't happen, and then we make sure we connect in a different way," she said. "I also just remember growing up and watching my parents [Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex-wife Maria Shriver] always be each other's biggest support system and biggest cheerleaders, and that was always something that I wanted with who I envisioned somebody that I marry; always wanting to have that same support system and that same dynamic."

"I want him to be, to always feel loved and cared for and supported and like I'm his biggest cheerleader. And to feel that from him as well," she added. "We always are on that same page of wanting that for one another. And always putting our relationship first and our family first is super important to us."

During their reflection time together — whether it's 15 minutes or a bigger chunk of their day — Schwarzenegger Pratt says they "check in" with each other and talk about their faith and goals.

"Also just like going on a walk, that was something that we did every single day when I was pregnant and it was a really great time for him and I to connect while also being able to get outside, which during the pandemic was important," she recalled. "Just taking the time to connect and to check in and always making that time is really important. Even with having the baby, it is still a priority for both of us."

Aside from friendship and communication, Schwarzenegger Pratt says faith is a "big part" of her relationship with Pratt and the "foundation of our relationship." She said she feels "lucky all the time" to count him as her "really great support system."

While recently chatting with Entertainment Tonight during the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film The Tomorrow War, Pratt also gave a few of his relationship tips for keeping a marriage strong.