Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Wears Earrings with Husband Chris Pratt and Daughter Lyla's Initials

The new mom previously showed off a necklace bearing the name of her daughter Lyla Maria, whom she welcomed in August

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is adding to her jewelry collection — with some special meaning!

The new mom shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday showing off new earrings with the initials of her husband, Chris Pratt, and their daughter, Lyla Maria.

"Since the holidays are coming up, I know I’ve shared with you guys my necklace that I wear every day, that I love by Smith + Mara," the author said in the video. "But also these earrings I have that have my little one’s initials on them and my new gold hoops I'm obsessed with."

Turning her head to show off the other ear, Schwarzenegger Pratt added, "And these have my husband on this side."

The caption in the video read, "Hubby on one side and little girl on the other."

In September, the proud mom showed off a necklace bearing the name of her baby girl, whom she welcomed in August.

"It’s here!!!" the mom of one wrote atop the photo of the gold necklace from jewelry brand Smith + Mara. "My new favorite necklace with my baby girl’s name."

The couple confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on Aug. 10, sharing a photo of themselves holding hands with their child on Instagram.

They honored Schwarzenegger Pratt's mother Maria Shriver by naming their first child after the journalist.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the father of two wrote in his announcement. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

Just after the announcement, a source told PEOPLE that the parents were "doing well" with their new baby, adding that the new mom is "comforted" by the fact that her husband is already dad to son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"They haven't left their house since they returned home from the hospital," the source said. "They just want to bond with the baby and get to know her. They have some help and Maria also makes sure they have everything they need. Lyla is adorable."