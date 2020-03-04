Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She's 'Crazy in Love' with Chris Pratt 9 Months After Their Wedding

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is in newlywed bliss.

Last June, the author — whose fourth book The Gift of Forgiveness is available for pre-order now — said “I do” to husband Chris Pratt, 40, during an intimate wedding in front of their family and friends, and the star says she is happier than ever nearly nine months later.

“I do still feel like a newlywed. I don’t know how long that’s supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I’m married to,” Schwarzenegger Pratt tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue. “I’m still really excited and crazy in love.”

While working on her latest project, the animal advocate, 30, says her husband was one of a handful of loved ones who read her book before it was finished.

“I didn’t want to give the book really to anybody because I like it to be a final product and make sure it’s perfect,” she says. “I think the only people who read it were my husband and mom [before it was done].”

As expected, both Pratt and her mom Maria Shriver were “impressed and just really excited” for her, she adds. “They both know how passionate I am about this book and also this topic.”

It’ll be a busy month for Schwarzenegger Pratt, who kicks off her book tour in New York on Sunday.

With a packed schedule, the New York Times bestseller — who says she is “very, very, very close” to her mom, siblings and dad Arnold Schwarzenegger — makes communication a priority while traveling not only with her husband but also with her big family.

“We’re in constant communication all the time. I talk to my mom, my siblings and my dad several times a day, and when we’re traveling we all stay in touch,” she says. “I think making communication a priority is really helpful, and it’s an important thing I do also with my friends and my husband. That’s how we were raised.”

Now that she and her siblings — Christina, 28, Patrick, 26, and Christopher, 22 — are all grown up, Schwarzenegger Pratt treasures the moments when they can all spend quality time together.

“I try to keep most Sundays as sacred days of not really doing a lot of work. Every single Sunday night we have family dinner at my mom’s house and all of us kids come,” she says about their tradition. “My mom always invites really interesting people, and I go to church in the morning and go to the farmers’ market or be really low-key around my family. I cherish those times when everybody’s in the same city.”