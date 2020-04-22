Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Gives Marriage Advice During Book Chat: Don't 'Go to Bed Angry'

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Like many authors navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has continued to promote her new book, The Gift of Forgiveness, through virtual chats. On Tuesday, the author gave advice about the importance of forgiveness and communication for married couples—drawing from her own relationship with new husband Chris Pratt.

Her suggestion? Talk to each other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m a big communicator—I got married last June. Communication constantly is really the most amazing gift you can have in a partnership and relationship,” Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, said during a chat with Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of The Riveter, a community and workspace initiative built for and by women.

The author married Pratt this past June after a year of dating. Before her marriage, Schwarzenegger Pratt penned three other books, including a children’s book, and in March she released The Gift of Forgiveness, subtitled “Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable”. To complete the project, Schwarzenegger Pratt interviewed more than 20 subjects about their deeply personal journeys to forgiveness. She talked with unknown people, as well as nationally known figures like Elizabeth Smart, who eventually forgave her captors, and Sue Klebold, who learned to forgive herself after her son participated in the mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999.

“The conversations [we had] were really raw and emotional and vulnerable,” Schwarzenegger Pratt, who included her own reflections on forgiveness in the book, told PEOPLE in March before its release. “I wanted to handle that with grace and awareness, and be really mindful of their heartache.”

During the virtual chat, Schwarzenegger Pratt discussed the lessons she learned while conducting interviews for The Gift of Forgiveness. She also explained that she was most surprised by Sebastián Marroquín’s willingness to share his story with her. (Marroquín is the son of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.) The author hopes their collective stories will impact others who are struggling.

Image zoom

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Brian Bowen Smith

“I want to travel as much as I can when it comes to this book to be able to talk to as many people as possible about forgiveness,” Schwarzenegger Pratt told PEOPLE in March. “Forgiveness was something I was experiencing in my own life that I wanted to get more information on for myself and also be able to share with other people. My hope is that this book will inspire others to practice forgiveness in their own lives.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt emphasized this hope again while talking with Amy Nelson, before ending the chat with her marriage advice. She also shared what her mom, Maria Shriver, told her.

“My mom likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on,” Schwarzenegger Pratt told Nelson. “For me, especially in this time, constant communication [is important]. I’m not good with leaving things unsaid. I can’t do it. I’m not the kind of person who is able to do it. I don’t like to go to bed angry.”

RELATED VIDEO: A Look Back on Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Whirlwind Romance

She explained that her husband is the same way.

“We both do not want to ever go to bed angry. We both communicate a lot—it’s super important to us,” the author said. “And we also always check in, no matter how crazy our days are. We just like making sure we’re doing a temperature gauge with one another because we’re a team and we want to make sure that team is a strong one.”

The Gift of Forgiveness is on sale now.