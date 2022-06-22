Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Loving Tribute for Husband Chris Pratt's Birthday: 'We Love You'

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt wed in 2019, and recently welcomed their second child together

Chris Pratt turned 43 on Tuesday, a special occasion his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt was sure to celebrate on social media.

The 32-year-old author — who last month welcomed her second baby with Pratt, daughter Eloise Christina — posted a sweet message in honor of Pratt's birthday on Instagram.

"Birthday Boy!" she wrote in her caption. "Happy birthday to you ! We love you so much! I feel like the luckiest in the world to live life with you."

She went on to sing Pratt's praises. "You're the most loving father, the most supportive partner and you have the biggest heart and we are so blessed to feel and witness your love," Schwarzenegger Pratt said. "Happy happy handsome."

Alongside her words, Schwarzenegger Pratt also shared a gallery of intimate photos of Pratt through the year, including pics of the two posing together and one of Pratt holding his wife in his arms for a kiss.

In addition to Eloise Christina, Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt are also parents to 22-month-old Lyla Maria, while Pratt shares son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Just on Sunday, Schwarzenegger Pratt paid tribute to both Pratt and her famous dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger for Father's Day.

"My guys! Happy Father's Day to my wonderful dad/fun filled Opa, and to my amazing and loving husband, she captioned a post that featured photos of the two men in her life posing together, as well as throwback shots of both over the years. "I am so grateful. We are all so lucky to have you both!"

Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt began dating in the summer of 2018 and wed a year later in Montecito, California, on June 8, 2019.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary, sharing sweet photos and messages to each other.

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife," Pratt wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of Schwarzenegger Pratt with him, their children and rabbits. "I'm a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you! ❤️❤️❤️ "