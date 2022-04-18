Katherine Schwarzenegger Plays with Bunnies as Kennedy Clan Celebrates Easter Sunday

"Dreams do come true," Schwarzenegger captioned photos of herself snuggling some bunnies during the holiday

The Kennedys know how to celebrate Easter.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, marked the holiday in a floral sundress as she enjoyed the company of some furry friends, sharing photos of herself playing with rabbits from a visiting petting zoo.

"Dreams do come true (clarify: these are not mine, although I wish they were)," the 32-year-old captioned the photos.

Meanwhile her mom, Maria Shriver, and brother Patrick Schwarzenegger partook in a fun Easter tradition, sharing a video from their Easter egg hunt in which Patrick, 28, found their coveted golden egg with a prize hidden inside.

"HAPPY EASTER!! We do Easter Egg Hunts for all ages. Patrick seems to take It a little too seriously…" Maria, 66, captioned the video on her brand Mosh's Instagram. "The bunny came and brought all sorts of fun goodies! But the GOLDEN EGG was found with a HUGE SURPRISE!! Anyone else get a golden egg?!?"

Maria's aunt Ethel Kennedy, the family's matriarch at age 94, kept it festive for the holiday in a pair of fuzzy rabbit ears.

"Hoppy Easter!" her daughter Kerry Kennedy, 62, captioned a photo of Ethel.

Katherine and Maria previously spoke to PEOPLE earlier this month about the importance of inner beauty, which Maria's mother instilled in her, before she passed it down to Katherine.

"She always spoke to me about my brain. She was always emphasizing that," Maria said. "So I came to have a philosophy on beauty that, first and foremost, it was something that came from the inside out."

Katherine noted then that Maria taught her the "importance of inner beauty from a very early age," adding: "What goes on on the inside exudes on the outside. Being happy on the inside and a great smile [are] the most beautiful things, my mom always said. So, that has always been my philosophy."

The Gift of Forgiveness author, who shares 20-month-old daughter Lyla Maria with husband Chris Pratt, has continued to carry on that message for her first child.