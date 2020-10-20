Katherine Schwarzenegger, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo Defend Chris Pratt After Actor Is Dubbed 'Worst Hollywood Chris'

The author and new mother, 30, came to her husband’s defense after filmmaker Amy Berg asked people on Twitter which Hollywood Chris "has to go"?

Pratt, 41, began trending over the weekend as a result. Responding to an Instagram post by E! News that asked followers the same question, Schwarzenegger wrote, "Is this really what we need?"

"There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways," she continued. "Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."

Downey Jr. and Ruffalo, Pratt's Avengers: Endgame costars, also replied on the Twitter challenge, writing on their respective social media accounts.

"What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt...," Downey Jr., 55, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Pratt on the set of Avengers: Endgame. "A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value."

"If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea," Downey Jr. continued. "Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback."

Ruffalo tweeted, "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is."

"I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life," Ruffalo, 52, continued. "He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now."

The Jurassic World star and his wife confirmed the arrival of their first child together, a daughter named Lyla Maria, in August.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," Chris wrote in his announcement. "Both mom and baby are doing great. We feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."

"Everyone is doing well," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They haven't left their house since they returned home from the hospital. They just want to bond with the baby and get to know her. They have some help and Maria also makes sure they have everything they need. Lyla is adorable."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple "knew they were having a girl and were thrilled about it."

"Kat had a good pregnancy, and she is hoping for a quick recovery — so far, so good," the insider added. "She is going through all the first-time-mom emotions. She is extremely happy but a bit tired and overwhelmed."