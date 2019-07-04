Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Is Still on Such a Happy High’ After Honeymoon with Chris Pratt

Following their June 8 wedding in Montecito, California, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their marriage — and his 40th birthday — with a romantic honeymoon on the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

The Avengers: Endgame star and the lifestyle blogger and author, 29, vacationed at the oceanfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai, which features a golf course, yoga studio, two free-form pools and nine restaurants.

“Katherine is still on such a happy high from the wedding and the honeymoon,” a source close to the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She still can’t believe that she and Chris are married.”

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in L.A. on April 22. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The couple was first spotted together on Father’s Day 2018 and got engaged in January. “When Chris entered her life, he swept her off her feet,” the insider says.

Since getting married in an intimate ceremony last month, Schwarzenegger — who wore two custom Armani Privé numbers on her big day — “feels beyond lucky and fortunate,” the source adds.

RELATED VIDEO: A Look Back on Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Whirlwind Romance

While Pratt gears up for future movie projects, Schwarzenegger, who plans to change her name, will continue to focus on her charity work, according to the source. The pair also hopes to give the actor’s 6-year-old son Jack (from his first marriage to Anna Faris) a sibling.

• For more on Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

“It’s really such a beautiful relationship,” the source continues. “Katherine can’t wait to have a family with Chris.”