Newlywed Katherine Schwarzenegger Hints at a Name Change After Marrying Chris Pratt

Is Katherine Schwarzenegger changing her name?

The newlywed, 29, hinted at a new addition to her birth name on Instagram Stories on Friday when she shared a photo of a Smith + Mara necklace with the initials “KSP.”

“I love this so much @SmithandMara,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption.

While the book author’s social media handles remain “Katherine Schwarzenegger,” the necklace could be hinting at a future change.

Schwarzenegger tied the knot to Chris Pratt in an intimate ceremony earlier this month.

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Hawaii where they were spotted at a luxury resort enjoying each other’s company.

“They looked totally in love,” a source told PEOPLE.

Before leaving for their trip, the pair spent time with their family, including Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack on Father’s Day. He shares Jack with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Hawaii isn’t new to Pratt, 40, who worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company there after graduating from high school. Pratt told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 he used to sleep in his van while living in Hawaii.

“I had a friend who was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come out here.’ We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream,” he recalled to the publication.

Their vacation comes after Schwarzenegger shared back-to-back posts on Instagram celebrating her new husband.

The first came on Father’s Day, which also happened to be the one-year anniversary of the first time they were spotted together on a date.

Schwarzenegger later wished her new husband a happy birthday with a photo collage of the Avengers: Endgame actor enjoying various activities such as biking, golfing and even sitting in a hot tub with his wife.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!” Schwarzenegger wrote.

The newlyweds are already looking forward to giving Jack more siblings. A source told PEOPLE in this week’s issue the couple can’t wait to become parents together.

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”