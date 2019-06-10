Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Emotional' After Marrying Chris Pratt: 'She Loves Saying Husband'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is basking in happiness.

The 29-year-old married Chris Pratt in an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday in Montecito, California. A source tells PEOPLE, “She’s still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way.”

“She loves saying ‘husband,'” continues the source. “She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris.”

Adds the insider, “He was very clear with his intentions from the start and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other.”

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018, said their vows in front of close family and friends.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Steve Granitz/WireImage

Another source previously told PEOPLE the venue was “beautiful” and “romantic” with “lots of flowers and greenery everywhere.”

The source added, “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Guests in attendance included his 6-year-old son Jack, her siblings — brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina — and Rob Lowe with his sons Johnny and Matthew.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Photo from Their Wedding: ‘We Feel So Blessed’

Pratt, 39, was spotted with his wedding band on his left hand as he escorted his bride to the tented reception area.

During the reception, Pratt made a speech and thanked their guests for joining him and his new bride on their special day. In addition, guests danced to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and ”Uptown Funk” as well as Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Journey’s ”Don’t Stop Believin’” and Miley Cyrus’ ”Party in the U.S.A.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Married!

On Sunday, just hours after their wedding, both Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared a romantic photo of the pair walking hand-in-hand and smiling at one another on their big day.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives!” the newlyweds wrote on Instagram. “We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional.”

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit,” Pratt added. “This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”