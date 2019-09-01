Katherine Schwarzenegger Claps Back at Troll Who Claims She Doesn't 'Do Stuff for Society'

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Biossance

Katherine Schwarzenegger is standing up for herself after an Instagram troll mocked her for sharing selfies on social media.

Schwarzenegger, 29, recently shared a series of three headshots on Instagram that featured her posing with a smile in a black top, and promising a future “beauty breakdown” courtesy of her hairstylist Bridget Brager and makeup artist Liz Castellanos.

While many fans – including husband Chris Pratt – left supportive messages in the comments section, one fan did the opposite, slamming Schwarzenegger instead.

“Remember when Kennedys used to like, do stuff for society? This one just posts extremely polished selfies that try too hard and look like they take hours to put together and talks about makeup,” the user wrote, as captured by Comments By Celebs. “I guess ya gotta #stayrelevant.”

Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, 63, is the niece of John F. Kennedy through her mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

However, the newlywed quickly shut down the troll, responding with a comment of her own that touted her career as an author and animal rescue advocate.

“Took the above picture after submitting my final draft of my fourth book (coming soon) and on my way to doing an interview on behalf of shelter animals (my cause of choice) god bless,” she wrote.

Schwarzenegger’s first book, Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty From Someone Who’s Been There and Back, was published in 2010, and her second, I Just Graduated…Now What? came in 2014. She published her first children’s book, Maverick and Me, three years later.

She’s also long been an advocate for her furry friends, and serves as an ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society and ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). She launched a podcast, The Dog That Changed Me, earlier this year.

Her Kennedy roots remain strong, and she recently paid tribute to her famous family in August after the death of Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill.

Schwarzenegger shared an emotional and reflective post on Instagram that praised her relatives for being so “loving, supportive, and strong” and expressed her gratitude to have them all in her life.

“After wiping away the tears, after the beautiful sunsets, there is always a new day,” she captioned the shot. “It’s not the big events or pretty things that hold you up at the end of the day, it’s family.”

“I feel so incredibly blessed to be part of such a loving, supportive and strong family that shows up in good times and in tough times,” she added. “I love each and every one of them and am so grateful to have them in my life.”

Schwarzenegger is wrapping up an eventful summer that kicked off in June with her wedding to Guardians of the Galaxy star Pratt.

The newlyweds tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in front of close family and friends after a year of dating.