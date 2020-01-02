Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt 'Were Fast Asleep' Before Midnight on New Year’s Eve

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were sleeping last year away!

Schwarzenegger, 30, shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and Pratt, 40, on Instagram Wednesday in which she revealed she and her husband of almost a year didn’t make it to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Happy New Year! Feeling blessed, happy, excited, inspired, eager and ready for this year! So grateful for my amazing family, friends and animals of all kinds,” she wrote in the caption. “Let’s do this, 2020!”

She hilariously added, “(Disclaimer: this picture is NOT from last night. We were fast asleep by 10pm 🥳).”

The couple previously celebrated Christmas together, and before the holidays Pratt treated his wife to a romantic getaway in South Carolina for her birthday.

“Chris has been busy filming in Atlanta,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “He took a break over the weekend to celebrate Kat’s birthday.”

The insider added, “They flew to South Carolina and spent a beautiful weekend at the Palmetto Bluff. They enjoyed the Montage hotel and other parts of the property. They looked beyond happy together.”

Pratt shared a touching birthday message to his wife on Instagram while sharing a collage of photos of the two together.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream,” he began the affectionate post. “I honestly don’t even want to think about it.”

“You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend! 😍✝️♥️,” he added, hinting at her upcoming birthday festivities.

The pair tied the knot on June 8 in California, after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.