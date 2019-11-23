Chris Pratt 'Thinks of Kind Ways to Make the World a Better Place,' Katherine Schwarzenegger Raves

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Katherine Schwarzenegger is already expressing her gratitude for her husband Chris Pratt.

The married couple shared an afternoon bike ride in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend, taking in the beautiful fall scenery and spending quality time together, according to the author’s Instagram post.

On Saturday, Schwarzenegger, 29, shared a photo of the pair riding down a bike path with Pratt, 40, leading the way. During their leisurely activity, Schwarzenegger, took the time to appreciate what she is most thankful for.

“Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones,” she began the caption. “I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time.”

Schwarzenegger added, “So maybe this week start thinking each day for something or someone you’re thankful for, and tell them,” which she revealed in this case, is her husband, Pratt.

“Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens.”

The daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger shared that not only did they follow through with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s idea, but it made them “feel good.”

“This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place,” she added.

The couple kept things sporty and casual for their afternoon activity. Pratt wore a light grey hoodie, charcoal joggers and black sneakers, while his wife opted for an olive green jacket, black striped sweatpants, and blue sneakers.

Earlier in September, Schwarzenegger raved about being married to Pratt, saying “the whole experience” of their wedding was memorable.

“I think most importantly that I’m lucky enough to be married to an incredible man [and] just be happy,” she told Extra, adding, “I feel really blessed.”

The couple married on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

“They looked totally in love,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

In August, Pratt told Entertainment Tonight he also considered himself “lucky.”

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed,” he said of married life. “Everything is great.”

As for what’s next, a source told PEOPLE after the wedding that the two were eagerly awaiting parenthood, and want to “expand their family as soon as possible.”