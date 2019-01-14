Who Is Katherine Schwarzenegger? All About Chris Pratt's New Fiancée and Her Kennedy Connection

Katherine Schwarzenegger is more than just her famous last name.

The 28-year-old recently got engaged to boyfriend Chris Pratt after first being linked together in June 2018. Pratt, 39, revealed the happy news with a sweet picture of him giving Schwarzenegger a kiss on the forehead while she proudly shows off her ring. Schwarzenegger also later posted the same image.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” Pratt captioned his post.

“My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍” Schwarzenegger wrote on hers.

But who is the famous beauty the action star is set to marry? Read on for more.

Her family is seriously famous

This one is a no-brainer given her last name, but her high-profile parentage goes even deeper than dad Arnold. Schwarzenegger is Arnold and Maria Shriver’s oldest child, with sister Christina, 27, and brothers Patrick, 25, and Christopher, 21, following close behind.

Although her dad is one of the biggest action stars in the world, her mom’s side of the family is even more famous. Shriver’s mom and Schwarzenegger’s grandma was Eunice Kennedy — President John F. Kennedy’s younger sister.

Eunice married Shriver’s dad Sargent, who is also a recognizable name in history. He served as U.S. Ambassador to France and was even the Democratic nominee for Vice President in the 1972 election alongside Presidential nominee George McGovern, but they lost to President Richard Nixon.

Eunice died in 2009 at 88 while Sargent died in 2011 at 95.

She was raised religious

Like Pratt, Schwarzenegger’s religious faith plays a big role in her life. The whole Schwarzenegger clan would often attend church together before Arnold and Maria’s separation, and Schwarzenegger has continued attending service regularly with Pratt.

A source tells PEOPLE that their shared beliefs have been a big part of their relationship.

“They click on a lot of levels, but definitely on a spiritual level,” the source says. “They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together. He’s really impressed that she’s vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God, because that’s how he is. He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen.”

She’s an accomplished author

Schwarzenegger has made a name for herself as an author, starting with her 2010 book Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back. Schwarzenegger used the book to tell her own personal story in overcoming self-image issues while giving advice in how to be confident.

Her next book came in 2014 after she struggled finding her way after graduating from the University of Southern California. I Just Graduated . . . Now What? gave advice to fellow recent grads in how to navigate the post-college life.

Schwarzenegger’s latest work is a children’s book titled Maverick and Me, which she released in 2017. It’s named after her rescue dog Maverick and tells the story of how he came into her life.