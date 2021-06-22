Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Chris Pratt's 42nd Birthday: 'I Love You More Than You Know'

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is celebrating her "amazing" husband Chris Pratt.

On Monday, the 31-year-old author posted a series of sweet snaps for her spouse's 42nd birthday. The photos highlighted happy memories through the years, including a throwback pic from her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria, in August 2020.

"Happy birthday to my love! You're the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!) excellent chef 😊 and so much more," Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote on Instagram. "I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy!"

Later that day, the Jurassic World star thanked fans for their well-wishes in a video he filmed while riding in the car.

"It's my birthday, I'm 42. This means that I turned 21 and was able to legally drink and now it's been 21 years since that happened," the actor joked on his Instagram Story. "I don't drink nearly as much as I did then but thankful to all the people wishing me a happy birthday and really really grateful to be working, to be in LA close to family."

The day prior, Schwarzenegger Pratt shouted out her husband on Sunday for Father's Day. The actor also shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Posting a photo of Pratt rocking a "Girl Dad" t-shirt, The Gift of Forgiveness author wrote, "Happy Father's Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart! I've fallen in love with you all over again 😍."

"These kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I'm beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you !" she added.

This year's holiday marked Pratt's first Father's Day as a father of two. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, the actor called Schwarzenegger Pratt his "hero" for giving birth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough. You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?' It's hard," he said on the show. "It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress."

Pratt continued, "But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man."

Last week, he told PEOPLE that he looks forward to the "special time" of quiet moments he shares in the mornings with his wife of two years and their baby girl.

"She's such a little wiggle worm," he said of Lyla, 10 months. "The 20 minutes before I go to work is like our special time. And we sit out on this little chair or this little couch thing on the balcony, in front of the fireplace and there's this little heater, and we have our time together. It's like kid time. She's always wiggling around and you have to distract her with the toy. She doesn't want to just cuddle yet."

Parenthood also plays a big role in Pratt's upcoming action thriller, The Tomorrow War, in which he plays Dan, a high school teacher who is recruited by a group of elite time travelers to go 30 years into the future to fight a deadly alien species and save the world - and most importantly, his daughter.