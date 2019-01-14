Katherine Schwarzenegger Breaks Silence on Chris Pratt Engagement: 'My Sweet Love'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is over the moon about her engagement.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of herself and new fiancé Chris Pratt on Instagram, breaking her silence about their engagement since the Guardians of the Galaxy actor revealed the two were tying the knot early Monday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” she wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji and a ring emoji.

Pratt, 39, shared the same photo in which the two hugged while Schwarzenegger showed off her ring.

Pratt shared the exciting news in a touching Instagram post early Monday morning.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” he captioned the photo.

The couple was congratulated by a slew of their friends in the comments, including Schwarzenegger’s brother, Patrick, and her mother, Maria Shriver.

RELATED: Inside Newly Engaged Couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Whirlwind Romance

“Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spiritual people,” she wrote in the comments. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you yes let’s go.”

Patrick, 25, wrote, “Love you brother.”

Anna Faris, Pratt’s ex-wife, also congratulated the two, writing, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger David Livingston/Getty Images; Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Pratt’s proposal comes almost two years after the actor announced that he and ex Faris were separating in July 2017 after eight years of marriage.

Pratt and Faris settled their divorce in November and each waived their right to spousal support. They’ll continue to co-parent Jack and stipulated they live within a 5-mile radius of each other until their son completed the sixth grade.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that the romance between Pratt and Schwarzenegger was heating up — and that the couple could get engaged quickly.

“They’re such a great fit together,” the source said at the time. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Newly Engaged Couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Whirlwind Romance

Schwarzenegger also bonded with Pratt’s son Jack. The three were seen out on happy ice cream and lunch outings over the summer, and were spotted trick-or-treating together on Halloween with Faris and her new boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48.

“Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged: ‘Sweet Katherine, So Happy You Said Yes!’

The next month, Pratt made their relationship official on social media for the first time with a birthday tribute to Schwarzenegger, showing off never-before-seen candid photos of the pair.

“Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care.♥️🍾🎉🎂,” he wrote.