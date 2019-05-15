Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Admires Chris Pratt's Ex-Wife Anna Faris: 'I Look Up to' Her

Katherine Schwarzenegger isn’t holding back from her feelings toward Anna Faris.

The 29-year-old, who recently launched her podcast The Dog That Changed Me sponsored by Pedigree, spoke about Faris, who is the ex-wife to her fiancé Chris Pratt during an interview with Us Weekly.

“[Anna] has an incredibly successful podcast [Unqualified]. I really admire all the work that she’s done, and she’s definitely an expert at it,” Schwarzenegger said. “Learning from her is another huge gift.”

She continued, “I have such great people in my life that I’m able to learn from in all different areas of life and she’s definitely somebody that I look up to in the podcast world.”

Schwarzenegger added she also admires her mother Maria Shriver and is grateful for her guidance.

“My mom always offers me a huge amount of advice with everything that I do,” she said. “My mom also has a podcast, so I definitely learned from her.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger; Anna Faris Albert L. Ortega/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Faris, 42, has maintained a friendly relationship with Pratt, 39, since their divorce last year.

RELATED: Anna Faris Reveals Ex Chris Pratt Called Her Before Proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger

The former couple has focused on co-parenting their 6-year-old son Jack since their split. With with the Avengers: Endgame actor set to marry Schwarzenegger, Faris opened up about her future during a conversation with divorce attorney Laura Wasser on her Divorce Sucks! Podcast in April.

“Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?” Faris said on the podcast.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Newly Engaged Couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Whirlwind Romance

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful toward each other,” Faris continued, “and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that’s what I want.”

Since her split with Pratt, Faris has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Both couples took Jack trick-or-treating for Halloween in October, and the group was spotted laughing and smiling together.

The actors have made it clear that they will remain a united front in the wake of their split, with Faris saying on her Unqualified podcast that there is “no bitterness” that Pratt will again say “I do.”

“I’m just so happy that we’re all really happy,” she said, later adding that “they’re both f—- amazing people and I’m so happy.”