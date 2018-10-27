Katherine Langford is leaving high school behind for a super-powered universe.

The 13 Reasons Why actress, 22, will appear in the upcoming and untitled Avengers film, according to The Wrap. A rep for Langford did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Australian star has already filmed her scenes, although the plot and character details are unknown at this time, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Avengers: Infinity War earned over $675 million at the U.S. box office and a little over $2 billion worldwide. The fate of many superheroes was left unknown in the last few minutes of the film — causing fans to wonder what the fourth film in the Avengers franchise would entail.

Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in Avengers: Infinity War Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Landford has received a Golden Globe nomination for her breakout role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why in which she portrayed a high school teenager who left behind tapes after her suicide.

The Love, Simon star appeared on the show — produced by Selena Gomez — for the first two seasons and will not return for 2019’s third season.

Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey, who is also a producer on the show, congratulated Langford on Instagram Friday.

“@katherinelangford Congrats!! Also Congrats to WME and Brillstein!!! Work that Marvel Franchise girl!!! Well deserved!!! XO,” Teefey, 42, wrote in the caption.

She has previously starred in Love, Simon and The Misguided. She is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series Cursed — a retelling of the legend of King Arthur in which she will portray Nimue, a teenage sorceress destined to become the powerful Lady of the Lake.

The fourth Avengers film is set to open in May 2019.