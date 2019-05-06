Katherine Langford Was Cut from Playing Tony Stark’s Daughter in Avengers: Endgame

Months after news broke 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford would appear in Avengers: Endgame, the film’s directors reveal her scenes were cut.

Joe and Anthony Russo said on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast on Sunday that they had filmed a scene with Langford in their blockbuster film that was a mirror of Thanos’ scene with a young Gamora after he wiped out half of the universe with the Infinity Gauntlet.

The scene with Langford, 23, as Tony Stark’s adult daughter, Morgan, proved too confusing for test audiences, however.

“There was an idea that Tony was going to go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes in when he snapped his fingers, and there was going to be a future version of his daughter in that way station,” Joe said.

He continued, “We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them.”

Image zoom Katherine Langford; Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark Michael Tullberg/Getty; Walt Disney Studios/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Anthony added, “We didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn’t ringing to us. It wasn’t resonating to us on an emotional level is why we moved away from it.”

The directors explained the scene would have included the adult Morgan forgiving her father for sacrificing his life and leaving their family.

“The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go,” Joe said. “The idea felt resonate, but it just was too many ideas in an overcomplicated movie.”

News that Langford was to star in Avengers: Endgame broke back in October. She previously starred in Love, Simon and The Misguided.

Avengers: Endgame has broken box office records and grossed more than $2 billion in just 11 days. The film has also earned more than $619 million at the U.S. box office.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.