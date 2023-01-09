Kate Winslet Tells Young Interviewer 'You Don't Have to Be Scared' in Adorable Viral Video

Kate Winslet offered a few comforting words to a young journalist who was conducting her very first interview with the Oscar-winning actress

By
Published on January 9, 2023 09:48 PM
kate winslet
Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty

Kate Winslet made a young reporter's first interview an unforgettable one.

The actress, 47, sat down with a logo! child reporter named Martha to promote her latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water.

In a moment shared via Twitter on Sunday, Martha tells Winslet, "Um, it's my first time."

In response, Winslet promises her, "It's going to be the most amazing interview."

"And do you know why?" the Oscar-winning actress asks the young reporter. "Because we've decided that it's going to be."

She continues in the clip, which has garnered more than 1.2 million views, "We've decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview."

"You can ask me anything you want, and you don't have to be scared," Winslet reassures her. "Everything's gonna be amazing. Okay, you've got this."

It's safe to say Martha warmed up to the big moment, and the pair later snapped an adorable selfie together.

Winslet told PEOPLE in December that her close bond with her children encouraged her to do the film, which has officially made $1 billion at the box office since its Dec. 16, 2022, release.

"I was just super happy to jump [into the world of Avatar] and very excited to be asked," Winslet said of getting the initial call from director James Cameron. "He called me and described the role and I thought, 'My God, that sounds amazing.' And my kids were like, 'Oh my God, mom, you have to do it.' I was like, 'Obviously.' I said, 'Well, they're going to send the script.' They were like, 'No, it doesn't matter. Just you have to do it!'"

RELATED VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Let It Go' with 2 Adorable Frozen Mini-Elsas During Book Signing

Winslet is mom to sons Bear, 9, and Joe, 19, and daughter Mia, 22.

In addition to having her kids' blessing, the role in the highly-anticipated sequel also offered the star an opportunity to reunite with her Titanic director, with whom she's kept in touch since the release of the 1997 smash hit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We've totally kept in touch over the years. He's very good at Christmas and birthday presents," Winslet said of Cameron. "He always remembers. He's amazing."

Related Articles
Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
James Cameron Hints That 'Avatar 3' Will Feature Evil Na'vi: 'The Last Parts Will Be the Best'
kate winslet
Kate Winslet Reveals Her Kids Encouraged Her to Make Avatar Sequel: 'You Have to Do It!'
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Surpasses 'Top Gun: Maverick' at Global Box Office as No. 1 Movie from 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kate Winsletattends the "Avatar: The Way Of Water" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Tom Cruise attends "Top Gun: Mavertick" Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Winslet Jokes Tom Cruise Is 'Fed Up' with Hearing She Beat His Underwater Breath-Holding Record
kate winslet
Kate Winslet Says Her Family 'Loves' Her Movie 'Eternal Sunshine': 'It's Kind of Amazing'
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
'Titanic' Turns 25! James Cameron 'Can't Imagine' Movie Without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet as Ronal in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR 2
James Cameron Says Pregnant Warrior in 'Avatar 2' Pushes 'Female Empowerment' Beyond Wonder Woman
Kate Winslet attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Winslet Says She Has Video of Her 7-Minute Breath Hold for 'Avatar' : 'Have I Died?'
People Titanic 25th Anniversary Cover
Titanic at 25: PEOPLE Celebrates the Epic Film with a New Special Edition
(L-R): Jake Sully, Ronal, and Tonowari in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' to Cross $500 Million Mark Worldwide After Less Than a Week in Theaters
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by 20th Century Fox/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886183aa) Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet Titanic - 1997 Director: James Cameron 20th Century Fox/Paramount USA Scene Still Drama
James Cameron Commissioned a Study to Prove If Jack Could Have Survived in 'Titanic' : 'Only One Could'
james-cameron-matt-damon-122022-1B
James Cameron Says Matt Damon Should Not Regret Turning Down Lead 'Avatar' Role: 'Get Over It'
(L-R): Jake Sully and Neteyam in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Makes $134 Million at U.S. Box Office on Opening Weekend: Report
Idina Menzel singing "Let it Go" with two kids dressed up as Elsa for her book signing. Video is from Senior People Writer Lanae Brody,.; ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Idina Menzel attends D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 09, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Idina Menzel Sings 'Let It Go' with Two Adorable 'Frozen' Mini-Elsas During Book Signing
Kate Winslet attends the L'Oréal Paris Lights on Women Award dinner at Hotel Martinez on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Kate Winslet Recalls Being Told to Settle for 'Fat Girl' Roles as Young Actress
Kate Winslet from Mare of Easttown attends the 73RD EMMY AWARDS on Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+
Kate Winslet Recalls Being Told She 'Was Too Fat' in Infamous 'Titanic' Debate: 'They Were So Mean'