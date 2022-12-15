Kate Winslet Says Her Family 'Loves' Her Movie 'Eternal Sunshine': 'It's Kind of Amazing'

Kate Winslet is happy to share her work with her three children, but only when they specifically ask to see it.

Winslet, 47, who is mom to sons Bear, 9, and Joe, 19, and daughter Mia, 22, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that despite her kids not being particularly interested in watching her films, she was pleasantly surprised to learn a 2004 critical darling is her older kids' favorite.

"Mia and Joe love Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Love [it], and love the soundtrack," she says. "So regularly, I'll hear from someone's bedroom, Beck blasting. I'll be like, 'That's Eternal Sunshine.' So that's kind of amazing."

"And that generation, there are specific lines of dialogue that they latch onto. My kids and their friends will quote back to me. They'll be like, 'Do you know who said that?' And I'll say, 'No. Who said that?' And they'll be, 'You did, Mom, as Clementine in Eternal Sunshine!' I'm like, 'Oh my God, that amazing line.' So they are kind of clinging onto these things that's really fun and certainly unexpected."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Focus Features

Eternal Sunshine, which also stars Jim Carrey, won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and earned Winslet a Best Actress nomination.

The Oscar winner, who is a new addition to the highly anticipated Avatar sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, says her children also had a hand in her decision to join the franchise, which reunites Winslet with her Titanic director James Cameron.

"I was just super happy to jump [into the world of Avatar] and very excited to be asked," Winslet says of being approached to play Na'Vi leader Ronal. "He called me and described the role and I thought, 'My God, that sounds amazing.' And my kids were like, 'Oh my God, Mom, you have to do it.' I was like, 'Obviously.' I said, 'Well, they're going to send the script.' They were like, 'No, it doesn't matter. Just you have to do it!' "

For more on Kate Winslet and Avatar: The Way of Water pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

Focus Features

The actress, who won an Emmy last year for her performance in HBO's Mare of Easttown, says she is in a great place with her life and career.

"One of the things I feel enormously grateful for is, I think, the times in my career when I have been able to use my voice wisely, and also times in my career when I've been able to set myself free from things that I had committed to in the past that didn't sit so well afterwards," she explains. "I feel that the time in my life I'm in now, I feel really super grounded in myself and very good and strong and solid."

"My mind is really clear. I feel really grateful," she continues. "I feel excited for a younger generation of actors too, because I can tell and I can see that a lot of the things I've always been talking about in terms of body image and using one's voice and women standing in their power, I can see in the younger generation of female actors that they're automatically doing it. They know how to stand up for themselves, to stand up for each other, to use their voices to say, 'I'm not sure about that,' or, 'Maybe we could think of this idea instead?' "

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty

"I had some great role models, but I don't feel I ever had people consistently looking out for me," says Winslet. "Whereas now, we are consistently looking out for the younger actors and I'm constantly saying to them, 'Listen, you can do this.' Any of that white noise in your head that says, 'You shouldn't be here and you don't have the right, and there's going to be someone better,' forget it. Being an older actor who's able to share those little pieces of wisdom that I've hopefully gathered along the way, I'm really appreciating that moment because I feel like I've kind of earned the right to step into it."

Outside of work, Winslet says she tries to take time to enjoy the simple things: time with family and being outdoors.

"After I wrapped Mare, I took something close to 16 solid months out completely. And it was absolutely amazing, getting to choose when I can switch off, having that freedom of choice and opportunity so I don't feel I'm missing out on life or key moments in certainly my younger child's life. My older two are much older now, and I've been able to live through all of it with them and to have really been the parent I've always wanted to be and hopefully continue to be."

"Outside of [that], just honestly [enjoying] the great outdoors," she adds. "It's a huge tonic for the soul. Being with family and the great outdoors is just a massive privilege. We've got to make the most of the world while we still have it."

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Friday.