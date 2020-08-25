In Ammonite, Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan play two women who embark on a romantic relationship in England in the 1800s

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan Find Love While Hunting Fossils in a New Trailer for Ammonite

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan are joining their star power in their latest film.

In the first trailer for their upcoming movie Ammonite, Winslet, 44, portrays Mary Anning, a fossil hunter in 19th-century England who works alone along the country’s coastline.

When she’s approached by a wealthy tourist willing to pay her to take on his wife, Charlotte Murchison (Ronan) as an apprentice, Winslet’s Mary finds herself at odds with the well-to-do Charlotte.

“It’s not easy work,” Mary warns Charlotte as the two begin to work together in digging up fossils to sell to tourists.

As the women begin to grow close, they also begin to war over their burgeoning feelings toward each other.

Soon enough, the duo falls passionately in love but must face the repercussions their relationship might have on their lives.

“I don’t want to go back to the life I had before you,” Charlotte tells Mary.

In turn, Mary asks, “What about my life?”

Directed and written by Francis Lee, the period piece also stars Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, James McArdle and Alec Secareanu.

While it was set to play at the Cannes Film Festival and the Telluride Film Festival earlier this year, the debuts were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the film is scheduled to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.