Kate Winslet Recalls When She Nearly 'Did a Poo on Stage' By Accident When She Was 18

Kate Winslet is sharing a cringe-worthy moment from her teenage acting years.

On The Graham Norton Show Friday, the Mare of Easttown actress, 47, seemingly shocked fellow guests and the host when she said that she almost "did a poo on stage" while appearing naked at age 18 in a theater-in-the-round production of What the Butler Saw at Manchester's Royal Exchange.

"I played a character called Geraldine, who is applying for the job of the doctor's secretary," Winslet recalled about the production, which was staged in front of an audience that she said could "see me from every f-----g angle." "And he [the doctor] says, 'Well let me see, I need to give you a full body examination please strip.'"

She continued, "So, I go behind the curtain and I do what I've done for nights on end. I have to then lie on this bed and I lie there really awkwardly and uncomfortably and suddenly.... it's happening, it's happening, I'm gonna s--- myself and I'm lying on a white sheet, naked on a stage. So I'm like oh my god it's happening now, it's happened. I'm convinced I've totally s--- myself. So I'm like 'what am I gonna do?' Because now I need to get up from behind the curtain and look for all my clothes and I'm like 'I've done a f---g poo.'"

When a fellow guest on the talk show asked for confirmation if she had, in fact, had an accident, Winslet continued with her hilarious overshare.

"Ladies and gentleman, I had not actually done a poo, but the second I got into my dressing room and ran to that bathroom, it was like gunfire," she said.

Winslet has been reminiscing recently about how the movie industry has evolved regarding its expectations about the female body.

"It can be extremely negative," she told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with."

"But in the film industry it is really changing,"she continued. "When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."

Winslet also told the outlet that despite online criticism of women's bodies, women like her actress-daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, are stronger than she was at that age.

"My daughter's generation has an ability to speak for themselves," Winslet explained. "They have already learned that they will be heard. Obviously not in every situation, but they know how to use their voice — especially young women. That's striking to me. When I was younger you spoke when spoken to. That is not the case now. Young women are stronger. And they're prouder of their bodies."

