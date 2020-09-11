Kate Winslet Regrets Working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski: 'What the F--- Was I Doing?'

Kate Winslet wants to do better.

That's the underlying theme of her new interview with Vanity Fair, in which she expresses her regret for working with directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski despite their well-publicized allegations of sexual assault.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Ammonite has made me really aware of being even more committed to honoring what women want to be saying for themselves in films and how we really want to be portrayed, regardless of sexual orientation," Winslet, 44, said of her newest film, in which she plays love interest to Saoirse Ronan. "Because life is f--- short and I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women. We’re handing them a pretty f---- up world, so I’d like to do my bit in having some proper integrity."

"It’s like, what the f--- was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?" she continued. "It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s f----- disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f------ truthful about all of it?"

Image zoom Wonder Wheel Jessica Miglio/Amazon Studios

The Oscar winner most recently starred in Allen‘s 2017 movie Wonder Wheel. When previously asked about the controversy surrounding the director in 2017, Winslet chose to side-step the questions, saying, "Um. It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today."

Allen has been repeatedly accused by his daughter Dylan Farrow of child molestation. He's denied the allegations.

Winslet worked with Polanski in the 2011 film Carnage. He was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and initially agreed to a plea deal in the case. He later fled the country after fearing more jail time was to be sentenced and has been living in exile since 1978, protected from extradition in France due to his citizenship.

The actress previously expressed her regret of working with some directors, though she didn't give names at the time.

In a carefully worded acceptance speech at the London Critics’ Circle awards in 2018, the actress became emotional as she talked about some of the people she has chosen to work with.

“I wouldn’t be able to stand here this evening, and keep to myself some bitter regrets that I have at poor decisions to work with individuals with whom I wish I had not,” Winslet said with a shaky voice before asking for a second to turn around and collect herself.