Kate Winslet Reacts to Breaking Tom Cruise's Underwater Filming Record: I Am 'Very Proud'

Kate Winslet held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 14 seconds while filming the upcoming Avatar sequel

Kate Winslet is "very proud" of herself after breaking a filming record while on the set of Avatar 2.

During production on the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 James Cameron-directed film, it was revealed that the 45-year-old actress held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 14 seconds, an achievement that beat Tom Cruise's previous record. Cruise, 58, previously held his breath for 6 to 6½ minutes back in 2011 while filming Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, according to USA Today.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the exciting stunt, Winslet revealed that she wasn't even aware that her feat was made public.

"It's so funny because I don't really read reviews or media things. I'm not on Instagram, like I'm just completely disconnected from that part of my life," she told the outlet. "So all of this week and the week before, I've had people coming up to me at work saying, 'Oh my God, like seven minutes and 14 seconds? Like, what?!" And I'm going, 'What? Hang on, wait a minute. How do you know that?'"

And though Winslet revealed that she is very proud of how long she spent underwater for the movie, she also noted that she doesn't believe she would ever be able to do it again anytime in the future.

"It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I'll probably never be able to do it again," she told ET. "That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it."

Winslet also added that her newfound skill is "one of the things I love about the job."

"We're very, very lucky as actors that often we have to learn a whole new skill," she shared.

Last month, and weeks after Winslet revealed she plays a "water person" in the blockbuster follow-up, producer Jon Landau shared a photo on Instagram of the actress filming underwater.

With Winslet seen wearing a motion capture suit with a long cape flowing behind her, the Oscar winner also appeared to be wearing weights to hold her down while she stood at the bottom of a pool.

"I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible," Winslet said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which Landau, 60, quoted in his post.

Landau has also previously shared photos of Winslet and the franchise's other stars, like Zoë Saldana, Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis, filming in the water tank.

That same month, Sigourney Weaver also opened up about the upcoming Avatar 2, where she told T magazine that she "had some concerns" as she also filmed underwater scenes in a large tank with weights around her.

"I had some concerns," Weaver, 71, admitted while recounting her experience on the film's set. "But that’s what the training was for. And I really wanted to do it."

She continued, "I didn’t want anyone to think, 'Oh, she’s old, she can’t do this.'"