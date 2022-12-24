Kate Winslet Jokes Tom Cruise Is 'Fed Up' with Hearing She Beat His Underwater Breath-Holding Record

"Poor Tom," Kate Winslet said as she opened up about breaking his record

By
Published on December 24, 2022 02:49 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Kate Winsletattends the "Avatar: The Way Of Water" World Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Tom Cruise attends "Top Gun: Mavertick" Royal Film Performance at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Winslet is poking fun at Tom Cruise after breaking one of his impressive records.

The actress, 47, recently spoke with USA Today about training for her latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water. While filming the James Cameron project, Winslet famously held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 47 seconds.

The moment officially broke Cruise's previous record after he lasted for six minutes while shooting Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation in 2015.

Though Winslet said Cruise hasn't reached out to her since she broke his record, she shared a message for him with the outlet: "Poor Tom."

kate winslet
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty

"I mean, I don't know Tom at all – I've never met him in my life – but I'm sure he's getting very fed up of hearing this story of how I broke his record," she joked. "I loved it, though ... I was amazed how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better."

Winslet also credited her husband Edward Abel Smith (formerly known as Ned Rocknroll) for helping her practice.

"Ned is an extremely fit, healthy person and is capable of a great many things," Winslet shared with the publication. "He trained with me so that if I needed to practice without our instructor there we were safe because you really can't do it by yourself. It's the same as scuba diving: You have to have a buddy. It's a sport, it's a skill, and your body adjusts to be able to do that thing. So having Ned there was very important."

Sigourney Weaver — who stars alongside Winslet in the follow-up to 2009's original Avatar film — told USA Today she's okay with Winslet holding the crown.

"We were delighted for Kate that she did that," said Weaver. "My husband (theater director Jim Simpson) and I both did 6 ½ minutes, which was astonishing to us and our teacher, Kirk Krack, who teaches the Navy SEALs. Everyone had a personal best."

RELATED VIDEO: Avatar's Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña on Their 16-year Friendship and Memorable First Meeting: "She Couldn't Understand My Accent"

Earlier this month, Winlset revealed she captured the moment she emerged from her seven-plus minutes-long breath hold.

"I have the video of me surfacing saying, 'Am I dead, have I died?' And then going, 'What was [my time]?'" she told Total Film in an interview.

"Straight away I wanted to know my time. And I couldn't believe it," Winslet added. "The next thing I say is, 'We need to radio set.' I wanted [director James Cameron] to know right away."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Winslet, who plays the Na'vi character Ronal in the long-awaited Avatar sequel, told the outlet that she only wound up attempting the seven-minute, 15-seconds long breath hold to break Cruise's record.

"Well, I didn't have to hold my breath for over seven minutes," Winslet explained. "It's just that the opportunity to set a record presented itself."

"I wanted to break my own record, which was already six minutes and 14 seconds," she told the outlet. "And I was like, 'Come on!' So I smashed my own record by a minute."

Related Articles
Kate Winslet attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Kate Winslet Says She Has Video of Her 7-Minute Breath Hold for 'Avatar' : 'Have I Died?'
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington Double Talk
'Avatar' Stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña Recall First Meeting: 'She Couldn't Understand My Accent'
Kate Winslet as Ronal in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR 2
James Cameron Says Pregnant Warrior in 'Avatar 2' Pushes 'Female Empowerment' Beyond Wonder Woman
(L-R): Jake Sully, Ronal, and Tonowari in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' to Cross $500 Million Mark Worldwide After Less Than a Week in Theaters
(L-R): Jake Sully and Neteyam in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Makes $134 Million at U.S. Box Office on Opening Weekend: Report
kate winslet
Kate Winslet Reveals Her Kids Encouraged Her to Make Avatar Sequel: 'You Have to Do It!'
Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
'Avatar 2' Stars Reveal Why Kate Winslet Was Best at Holding Breath for Underwater Scenes
Sam Worthington during the screening for "Avatar: The Way Of The Water"; Sam Worthington Avatar
Sam Worthington Reveals Most of 'Avatar 3' Has Been Filmed Already — And Part of 4!
james cameron
James Cameron Has Ideas for 'Avatar' 6 and 7 'If People Want It': 'We Know Exactly Where We're Going'
(L-R): Jake Sully and Neteyam in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
Everything to Know About 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
(L-R): Ronal, Tonowari, and the Metkayina clan in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Is 'Downright Moving' and 'Bigger, Better' Than First Movie, Critics Rave
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet
'Titanic' Turns 25! James Cameron 'Can't Imagine' Movie Without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
(L-R): Neytiri and Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
James Cameron Shows a New Side of Pandora in Wondrous 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer
(L-R): Jake Sully, Ronal, and Tonowari in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Final Trailer Shows Off Pandora's Oceans and Teases a New Conflict
James Cameron
James Cameron Says Marvel Characters 'All Act Like They're In College': 'Not The Way to Make Movies'
Kate Winslet from Mare of Easttown attends the 73RD EMMY AWARDS on Sunday, Sept. 19 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+
Kate Winslet Recalls Being Told She 'Was Too Fat' in Infamous 'Titanic' Debate: 'They Were So Mean'