Kate Winslet Jokes Tom Cruise Is 'Fed Up' with Hearing She Beat His Underwater Breath-Holding Record

Kate Winslet is poking fun at Tom Cruise after breaking one of his impressive records.

The actress, 47, recently spoke with USA Today about training for her latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water. While filming the James Cameron project, Winslet famously held her breath underwater for seven minutes and 47 seconds.

The moment officially broke Cruise's previous record after he lasted for six minutes while shooting Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation in 2015.

Though Winslet said Cruise hasn't reached out to her since she broke his record, she shared a message for him with the outlet: "Poor Tom."

"I mean, I don't know Tom at all – I've never met him in my life – but I'm sure he's getting very fed up of hearing this story of how I broke his record," she joked. "I loved it, though ... I was amazed how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better."

Winslet also credited her husband Edward Abel Smith (formerly known as Ned Rocknroll) for helping her practice.

"Ned is an extremely fit, healthy person and is capable of a great many things," Winslet shared with the publication. "He trained with me so that if I needed to practice without our instructor there we were safe because you really can't do it by yourself. It's the same as scuba diving: You have to have a buddy. It's a sport, it's a skill, and your body adjusts to be able to do that thing. So having Ned there was very important."

Sigourney Weaver — who stars alongside Winslet in the follow-up to 2009's original Avatar film — told USA Today she's okay with Winslet holding the crown.

"We were delighted for Kate that she did that," said Weaver. "My husband (theater director Jim Simpson) and I both did 6 ½ minutes, which was astonishing to us and our teacher, Kirk Krack, who teaches the Navy SEALs. Everyone had a personal best."

Earlier this month, Winlset revealed she captured the moment she emerged from her seven-plus minutes-long breath hold.

"I have the video of me surfacing saying, 'Am I dead, have I died?' And then going, 'What was [my time]?'" she told Total Film in an interview.

"Straight away I wanted to know my time. And I couldn't believe it," Winslet added. "The next thing I say is, 'We need to radio set.' I wanted [director James Cameron] to know right away."

Winslet, who plays the Na'vi character Ronal in the long-awaited Avatar sequel, told the outlet that she only wound up attempting the seven-minute, 15-seconds long breath hold to break Cruise's record.

"Well, I didn't have to hold my breath for over seven minutes," Winslet explained. "It's just that the opportunity to set a record presented itself."

"I wanted to break my own record, which was already six minutes and 14 seconds," she told the outlet. "And I was like, 'Come on!' So I smashed my own record by a minute."