Kate Winslet 'Fine,' Rep Says, After Fall in Croatia While on Set of New Movie

Kate Winslet is okay after she suffered a fall while filming her upcoming movie Lee.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, was on location in Croatia at the time of the tumble. No serious injuries were sustained, Winslet's representative said in a statement, though the actress did visit a nearby hospital for examination afterwards.

"Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Monday. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

In Lee, Winslet portrays fashion model-turned World War II correspondent Lee Miller, who reported for Vogue throughout the entirety of the war. A photo of Miller bathing in Adolf Hitler's bathtub stands as one of her most famous images from the era, according to her own archives.

Winslet has been attached to the role as far back at 2015, Deadline reported.

She told the outlet in 2021 that the film "is absolutely not a biopic" due to its focus on "the most interesting decade in her life."

"To make a story about Lee's whole life, that's a series worth for HBO," the actress said at the time. "What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time."

"That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life," she added at the time.

In March, Winslet said she took a break from acting in 2021 after receiving much acclaim for her work in Mare of Easttown.

"I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from Mare of Easttown. It was good to have a bit of a reset," Winslet told Variety.

In the interview, published in honor of International Women's Day, Winslet added she's "really ready to throw [herself] back into it."

"For an actor, there's nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors," Winslet added. "I am craving that again. But I've got heaps going on this year so I'm excited to get going."

Lee is among four upcoming projects Winslet has scheduled, including the upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water. Jude Law, Marion Cotilliard and Andy Samberg are among Lee's cast, according to IMDB.

The film is expected to release in 2023.