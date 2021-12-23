Kate Winslet 'Couldn't Stop Crying' Catching Up with Leonardo DiCaprio Recently: 'Bonded for Life'

"Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID," Kate Winslet explained of being apart from pal Leonardo DiCaprio for nearly three years because of the pandemic

Kate Winslet got emotional reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio after being apart for nearly three years due to the pandemic.

The longtime friends famously starred opposite each other in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, later sharing the screen again for 2008's Revolutionary Road. Winslet, 46, told The Guardian that she "couldn't stop crying" when she recently caught up with DiCaprio, 47, in Los Angeles.

"I've known him for half my life! It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch up," she said. "We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID."

"He's my friend, my really close friend," said Winslet. "We're bonded for life."

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic | Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Paarmount

The Mare of Easttown actress also recalled making Titanic with DiCaprio more than 20 years ago.

"I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22," she said, adding of filming the movie, "It wasn't pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together. Though he had way more days off than I ever bloody did. I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it. I didn't feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know. There is no way I would have let that slip!"

Winslet previously told PEOPLE about her enduring friendship with DiCaprio.

"He's a solid, loyal person," she said. "He's a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me, but to everyone around him. He still has friends he had when we made Titanic. In many ways, he hasn't changed a bit, but in other ways, he absolutely has changed."

"He's a stronger actor in this moment than he's ever been," she said. "I think he's more handsome than he's ever been. And he feels, to me, the most settled he's ever felt, in himself, right now, which is quite strange, really, given that there's a lot happening around him."