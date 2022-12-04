Kate Winslet Commends Daughter Mia Threapleton's Performance in' I Am Ruth' : 'Blown Away'

Kate Winslet might just be her daughter Mia Threapleton's biggest fan!

The Academy Award winner, 47, spoke to BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this week, where she opened up about working with her 22-year-old daughter on their new drama, I Am Ruth.

"Actually, I was just so blown away by her," Winslet shared of her daughter, per The Daily Mail. "I mean, she didn't need my help at all."

She continued: "Sometimes I could introduce her to a technical trick here and there. Just little things I picked up along the way, like changing an eye line ... Little things like that, that no one teaches you. And she appreciated that stuff."

But when it came to acting, Winslet admitted that her daughter would say, "I'm good," and give it a go on her own. "And there were times when I would say, 'Can I just one...' 'No, no, no, I'm good,' " she added.

In the project, Winslet plays Ruth, a concerned mother who tries to help her daughter Freya through the pressures of social media and a mental health concern.

I Am Ruth is part of the I Am drama anthology for Channel 4, created by filmmaker Dominic Savage, and developed and co-written by both Winslet and Savage.

"...We had the added bonus of knowing how to push each other's buttons, which I can tell you we can do quite well and definitely lent on that resource considerably when we were filming," Winslet said of filming with Threapleton.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine earlier in the week, Winslet admitted that her daughter, whom she shares with ex Jim Threapleton, would even instruct her to "shut up."

"As far as performance, she didn't need me at all," she said. "There are even moments where she'd look at me and go, 'Shut up Mum, let me do it!'"

The first trailer for the film arrived in mid-November, and marks the first project that Winslet and Threapleton have worked on together since Threapleton quietly started acting without anyone noticing.

"I think I knew [it] was coming, I always suspected," Winslet previously said of Threapleton following in her footsteps. "And then a few years ago she turned around and said, 'I'd like to give it a go.' "

With a different last name, Winslet said her daughter's connection to her went unknown when she landed her first role in 2020's Shadows.

"What's great for her is she has a different surname, so she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn't know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem, of course," Winslet said.